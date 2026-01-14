Britain wants to strike a double blow against Putin's war machine
Category
World
Publication date

Britain wants to strike a double blow against Putin's war machine

What is known about Britain's new plan?
Читати українською
Source:  The Times

According to The Times, British leader Keir Starmer's team is currently actively discussing a scenario of channeling funds from oil seized from the ships of the Russian shadow fleet to strengthen Ukraine's military power.

Points of attention

  • The government has set the legal framework for these operations within the context of sanctions legislation and laws against money laundering, signaling a proactive approach to combating illegal military revenues.
  • The proposed plan seeks to deliver a double blow to the Russian war machine by crippling their income sources and supporting Ukraine's resistance effort, showcasing Britain's determination to take a strong stance against aggression.

What is known about Britain's new plan?

According to one insider, Starmer's team intends not only to cut off financial flows to the Russian military machine, but also to give funds received from the sale of sanctioned oil directly to Ukraine.

The main problem at the moment is that the practical implementation of such a mechanism still remains an open question.

This will be a double blow to the Russian war machine — we will not only deprive them of illegal military revenues, but also find a way to help finance Ukraine's resistance, one of the anonymous sources explained to the journalist.

In addition, it is reported that British special forces are already actively preparing for possible raids against vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

What is important to understand is that these are elite units that are able to land on tankers from helicopters and capture the crews.

Such actions became possible after the government defined the legal basis for operations within the framework of sanctions legislation and the law on combating money laundering.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. What is known about the new G7 plan
G7 wants to reach an agreement with Trump on Ukraine's defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff announced new successes of Ukrainian soldiers at the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff announced new successes of Ukrainian soldiers at the front
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced significant progress in negotiations with the US
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
New US sanctions against Russia are in the final stages

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?