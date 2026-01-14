Britain wants to strike a double blow against Putin's war machine

According to The Times, British leader Keir Starmer's team is currently actively discussing a scenario of channeling funds from oil seized from the ships of the Russian shadow fleet to strengthen Ukraine's military power.

What is known about Britain's new plan?

According to one insider, Starmer's team intends not only to cut off financial flows to the Russian military machine, but also to give funds received from the sale of sanctioned oil directly to Ukraine.

The main problem at the moment is that the practical implementation of such a mechanism still remains an open question.

This will be a double blow to the Russian war machine — we will not only deprive them of illegal military revenues, but also find a way to help finance Ukraine's resistance, one of the anonymous sources explained to the journalist. Share

In addition, it is reported that British special forces are already actively preparing for possible raids against vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

What is important to understand is that these are elite units that are able to land on tankers from helicopters and capture the crews.