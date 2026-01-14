Britain wants to strike a double blow against Putin's war machine

According to The Times, British leader Keir Starmer's team is currently actively discussing a scenario of channeling funds from oil seized from the ships of the Russian shadow fleet to strengthen Ukraine's military power.
- The government has set the legal framework for these operations within the context of sanctions legislation and laws against money laundering, signaling a proactive approach to combating illegal military revenues.
- The proposed plan seeks to deliver a double blow to the Russian war machine by crippling their income sources and supporting Ukraine's resistance effort, showcasing Britain's determination to take a strong stance against aggression.
What is known about Britain's new plan?
According to one insider, Starmer's team intends not only to cut off financial flows to the Russian military machine, but also to give funds received from the sale of sanctioned oil directly to Ukraine.
The main problem at the moment is that the practical implementation of such a mechanism still remains an open question.
In addition, it is reported that British special forces are already actively preparing for possible raids against vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.
What is important to understand is that these are elite units that are able to land on tankers from helicopters and capture the crews.
