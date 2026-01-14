The General Staff announced new successes of Ukrainian soldiers at the front

During January 13, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked two command posts, eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, four artillery systems, and two command posts of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 14, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/14/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,221,940 (+990) people;

tanks — 11,550 (+6) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,902 (+3) units;

artillery systems — 36,098 (+74) units;

MLRS — 1,603 (+3) units;

air defense systems — 1,275 (+5) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 106,428 (+1074) units;

cruise missiles — 4,163 (+8) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,119 (+232) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 4 missile and 42 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 25 missiles and dropped 78 guided bombs. Share

In addition, 7,967 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,768 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 74 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.