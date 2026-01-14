The General Staff announced new successes of Ukrainian soldiers at the front
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During January 13, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked two command posts, eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, four artillery systems, and two command posts of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff continues to provide updates on the progress of Ukrainian soldiers in defending against Russian aggression, showcasing the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • The ongoing battlefront situation underscores the importance of international attention and support for Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 14, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/14/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,221,940 (+990) people;

  • tanks — 11,550 (+6) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,902 (+3) units;

  • artillery systems — 36,098 (+74) units;

  • MLRS — 1,603 (+3) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,275 (+5) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 106,428 (+1074) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,163 (+8) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,119 (+232) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 4 missile and 42 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 25 missiles and dropped 78 guided bombs.

In addition, 7,967 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,768 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 74 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Politics
Macron revealed the size of the future French mission in Ukraine
What will be France's participation in security guarantees?
Politics
Security guarantees for Ukraine. What is known about the new G7 plan
G7 wants to reach an agreement with Trump on Ukraine's defense
Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 drones — 90 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

