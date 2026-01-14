Zelenskyy announced significant progress in negotiations with the US

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the results of telephone talks with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, during which they discussed a new US sanctions package against Russia. The President of Ukraine stressed that Kyiv and Washington are close to finalizing documents on ending the Russian war and security guarantees.
New US sanctions against Russia are in the final stages
According to the head of state, Kyiv and Washington see many different factors that make Putin, and therefore all of Russia, much weaker.
Against this background, Zelenskyy called on allies, primarily the United States, to maximize all possible forms of pressure to ultimately force the Kremlin to end this war.
The Head of State expressed gratitude to the American senators for their position on the importance of security guarantees and their continued bipartisan support in the US Congress.
