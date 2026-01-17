Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 96 enemy targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How Ukraine's air defense performed during Russia's new attack
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 16-17, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 115 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • Updates report that enemy UAVs originating from multiple directions were shot down in the north, south, and east of Ukraine, emphasizing the preparedness of Ukrainian soldiers.
  • The call for vigilance and adherence to safety rules underscores the importance of collective efforts as Ukraine continues to defend its skies against further enemy attacks.

How Ukraine's air defense performed during Russia's new attack

Another enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on January 16.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Donetsk — TOT of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that about 75 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 96 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at two locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

