Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 96 enemy targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 16-17, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 115 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types and drones of other types.

How Ukraine's air defense performed during Russia's new attack

Another enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on January 16.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Donetsk — TOT of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that about 75 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 96 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at two locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!