Watch: the occupiers turned the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a landfill

The enemy maintains military equipment on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and even launches strikes on Ukraine from there.

Russia keeps military equipment near Zaporizhzhia NPP nuclear reactors

The Ukrainian military managed to film what the territory of the captured station looks like now using a reconnaissance drone. The video was published by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladislav Voloshyn.

This is a video of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from a reconnaissance UAV. The video is very, very recent. It shows Russian military equipment standing right next to nuclear reactors, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.

Voloshyn noted that International Humanitarian Law explicitly prohibits the use of nuclear power plants as military facilities. But the Russians apparently don't care.

Knowing that we will not fire on the nuclear power plant, the Russians are hiding their military equipment here. They are using the territory and facilities of the ZNPP as a training ground for their UAV operators. Share

Moreover, there is evidence that the enemy launched MLRS strikes on Zaporizhia from there several times.