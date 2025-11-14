Zaporizhzhia NPP is again under threat of blackout — what is known

On November 14, at 16:18 Kyiv time, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost power from one of its two external power transmission lines – the 750 kV Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Dniprovska, which is the main one for powering the temporarily occupied plant.
ZNPP close to 11th blackout
Currently, the station receives electricity for its own needs from only one transmission line.
This was reported by Energoatom.
The station's external power supply, necessary for safe operation, is again under threat.
In the event of a complete disconnection from the power system at the ZNPP, another eleventh blackout may occur, which would pose a serious threat to radiation safety.
