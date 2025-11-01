Russian attacks on nuclear power plants. Ukraine calls on the world to impose sanctions against Rosatom
Ukraine
Russian attacks on nuclear power plants. Ukraine calls on the world to impose sanctions against Rosatom

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
nuclear power plants
Ukraine has strongly condemned Russia's new targeted attacks on substations on which the stable external power supply of Ukrainian nuclear power plants depends.

Ukraine calls on the world to impose sanctions against Rosatom

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that these are the first targeted attacks of this type since December 2024, the date of adoption by the IAEA Board of Governors of Resolution GOV/2024/73, which directly defines the threat to nuclear safety due to strikes on external power supply facilities of nuclear power plants.

According to the IAEA, during the morning military activity on October 30, substations that provide safe power supply to nuclear plants were damaged.

Ukraine fully shares the concerns expressed by the Agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that strikes on civilian energy facilities, which directly affect the safe operation of nuclear facilities, violate the principles of distinction and proportionality of international humanitarian law.

Such actions are incompatible with the IAEA's "Seven Essential Principles," in particular the fourth one, which requires reliable external power supply for all nuclear facilities.

The ministry also stated that the nature of the targeting, the sequence of hits, and the correspondence of the selected targets to the NPP's external power supply schemes indicate the possible participation of representatives of Russian state energy companies, in particular the Rosatom corporation.

The use of special technical data may indicate complicity in acts that have the characteristics of nuclear terrorism.

Ukraine called on international partners to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, in particular to expand restrictions on Rosatom and affiliated structures, as well as to completely cease any cooperation with them in the civil nuclear sphere.

Note that yesterday the IAEA reported that substations important to Ukraine's nuclear security were damaged due to Russian military actions.

