Russian drone attack led to blackout at Chernobyl NPP and Chernihiv region

An emergency situation has arisen at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant as a result of a Russian attack on the energy infrastructure in Slavutych, Kyiv region, and the plant is in a blackout. The situation with energy supply in the Chernihiv region is very difficult: 300,000 consumers were left without electricity due to drone strikes.

Blackout at the Chernobyl NPP and in the Chernihiv region: what is known

As a result of power surges, the New Safe Confinement, which is a key facility that isolates the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chernobyl NPP and prevents the release of radioactive materials into the environment, was left without power supply.

Currently, specialists are working to restore power supply.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that the Russians attacked energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region.

Residents of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are left without electricity as a result of a UAV strike. Repair crews continue to work at the site of the damage.

Due to damage to energy facilities, 307 thousand consumers in several districts of the Chernihiv region were left without electricity.

The available power in the power system is not enough to power all consumers at once, so we are forced to resort to extreme measures — an hourly power outage schedule. It will be in effect from 8:00 PM on October 1. Share

The schedule includes four shifts. According to it, subscribers will have power for three hours, after which the power will be out for six hours.