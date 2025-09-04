Russian strike on Chernihiv region. Missile hits demining mission — two person killed

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the afternoon of September 4 near a checkpoint in the village of Novoselivka near Chernihiv.

Russian missile hits demining mission near Chernihiv: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

The missile strike was carried out in the area of a checkpoint at the entrance to the settlement of Novoselivka.

He later added that one person was killed and two were injured as a result of a missile strike by the Russian military near Chernihiv.

The missile strike targeted humanitarian demining mission personnel who were carrying out demining work in the area.

Later it became known about 2 dead and 3 injured.