Russian strike on Chernihiv region. Missile hits demining mission — two person killed

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the afternoon of September 4 near a checkpoint in the village of Novoselivka near Chernihiv.
- Russian forces launched a deadly missile strike on a demining mission in Chernihiv region, resulting in 2 fatality and 3 injuries.
- The attack took place near a checkpoint in Novoselivka village, where humanitarian personnel were engaged in demining activities.
- The head of Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, confirmed the casualties from the missile strike by Russian military forces.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.
The missile strike was carried out in the area of a checkpoint at the entrance to the settlement of Novoselivka.
According to the head of the MVA, the Russians attacked the employees of the humanitarian demining mission who were carrying out the work.
Later it became known about 2 dead and 3 injured.
