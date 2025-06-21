Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions with drones — a man died, there is destruction

The Russian occupation army launched strike drones across Ukraine on the evening of June 21. A man was killed in Nizhyn, and civilian infrastructure was damaged in Sumy Oblast.
Points of attention
- Russian occupation army launched strike drones in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, resulting in the death of a man and destruction of civilian infrastructure.
- Man killed in Nizhyn region, while buildings and enterprises were damaged in Kovpakiv district of Sumy region by a Lancet strike drone.
The enemy attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions
Mayor Oleksandr Kodola reported on the Russian attack by "shaheeds" on Nizhyn. 10 explosions were recorded on the outskirts of the city and 1 explosion outside the community — in a neighboring settlement.
The head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported at 8:52 p.m. that a man died as a result of the attack in the Nizhyn district. Residential buildings, an outbuilding, and a garage were also destroyed and damaged in the village.
The aggressor always acts insidiously. Once again, he strikes at people's homes. Today's strike took another life.
The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, informed that at around 5:30 p.m., the Russian Federation struck civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakiv district of the Sumy community.
According to him, there were no injuries. A fire broke out at the scene of the attack, and the consequences are being eliminated.
At 18:58, Grigorov announced a Russian attack on Sumy.
The second strike was on a residential area. No casualties or injuries were reported. The consequences are being investigated. The enemy UAV hit the roof of a multi-story building.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-