Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions with drones — a man died, there is destruction

The Russian occupation army launched strike drones across Ukraine on the evening of June 21. A man was killed in Nizhyn, and civilian infrastructure was damaged in Sumy Oblast.

The enemy attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions

Mayor Oleksandr Kodola reported on the Russian attack by "shaheeds" on Nizhyn. 10 explosions were recorded on the outskirts of the city and 1 explosion outside the community — in a neighboring settlement.

The consequences of the attack are currently being assessed. We urge everyone to stay in safe places and follow official announcements.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported at 8:52 p.m. that a man died as a result of the attack in the Nizhyn district. Residential buildings, an outbuilding, and a garage were also destroyed and damaged in the village.

The aggressor always acts insidiously. Once again, he strikes at people's homes. Today's strike took another life.

The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, informed that at around 5:30 p.m., the Russian Federation struck civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakiv district of the Sumy community.

Previously, it was a strike by the Lancet. As a result of the shelling, the premises of one of the enterprises were damaged.

According to him, there were no injuries. A fire broke out at the scene of the attack, and the consequences are being eliminated.

At 18:58, Grigorov announced a Russian attack on Sumy.