Russia attacked Semenivska hospital in Chernihiv region for the fifth time

On June 11, the Russian army once again struck the Semenivska hospital in Chernihiv region. It is important to understand that this is the fifth recorded shelling of this medical facility.

Russia intensifies terror against Ukraine

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, made a statement on this occasion.

According to the latter, it is quite likely that the Russian invaders used a Molniya type strike drone.

The attack damaged the building's facade, interior spaces, and shattered windows.

According to the latest data, no civilians were injured.

Vyacheslav Chaus draws attention to the fact that this is the fifth recorded attack on this medical facility.

In addition, one person was reportedly killed in a Russian drone strike on the village of Raiske, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the OVA Vadym Filashkin and the press service of the State Emergency Service.

A woman died as a result of a Russian UAV strike on the residential sector of the village of Raiske, Druzhkivska community, the rescuers said in a statement.