Russia attacked Semenivska hospital in Chernihiv region for the fifth time
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Semenivska hospital in Chernihiv region for the fifth time

Vyacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv OVA
Russia intensifies terror against Ukraine
Читати українською

On June 11, the Russian army once again struck the Semenivska hospital in Chernihiv region. It is important to understand that this is the fifth recorded shelling of this medical facility.

Points of attention

  • The Russians damaged the building and its interior.
  • The invaders also struck the Donetsk region with a drone and killed a woman.

Russia intensifies terror against Ukraine

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, made a statement on this occasion.

According to the latter, it is quite likely that the Russian invaders used a Molniya type strike drone.

The attack damaged the building's facade, interior spaces, and shattered windows.

According to the latest data, no civilians were injured.

Vyacheslav Chaus draws attention to the fact that this is the fifth recorded attack on this medical facility.

In addition, one person was reportedly killed in a Russian drone strike on the village of Raiske, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the OVA Vadym Filashkin and the press service of the State Emergency Service.

A woman died as a result of a Russian UAV strike on the residential sector of the village of Raiske, Druzhkivska community, the rescuers said in a statement.

It is stated that the Russian invaders partially destroyed a private house. The impact caused a fire, which was extinguished by rescuers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russians are militarizing occupied Mariupol at a furious pace
What is happening in Mariupol right now?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns 1,212 bodies of fallen soldiers
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
1,212 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased after the Russian attack
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about the situation in Kharkiv?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?