The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased after the Russian attack

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that 3 people have already died in Kharkiv after the strikes by Russian invaders. In addition, as of now, 64 people are known to have been injured, including 9 children.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy highlights the ongoing challenges faced in Kharkiv after the strikes by Russian invaders.
- International leaders are urged to take concrete actions to end the violence and engage in meaningful diplomacy with Russia.
What is known about the situation in Kharkiv?
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that work is currently underway in the city after the night strike by Russian "shaheeds."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the enemy was again hitting the homes of civilians.
The head of state draws attention to the fact that every new day is a new vile blow from Russia, and almost every blow is indicative.
As Zelensky noted, the aggressor country Russia deserves increased pressure, and with literally every hit on ordinary life it proves that pressure is not enough.
