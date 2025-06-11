The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased after the Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased after the Russian attack

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about the situation in Kharkiv?
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that 3 people have already died in Kharkiv after the strikes by Russian invaders. In addition, as of now, 64 people are known to have been injured, including 9 children.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy highlights the ongoing challenges faced in Kharkiv after the strikes by Russian invaders.
  • International leaders are urged to take concrete actions to end the violence and engage in meaningful diplomacy with Russia.

What is known about the situation in Kharkiv?

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that work is currently underway in the city after the night strike by Russian "shaheeds."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the enemy was again hitting the homes of civilians.

As of now, 64 victims are known, including nine children. Unfortunately, three people died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. There were many fires in the city, but, as always, our rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked quickly. I also thank the municipal services, the National Police, and everyone who helps for their promptness.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state draws attention to the fact that every new day is a new vile blow from Russia, and almost every blow is indicative.

As Zelensky noted, the aggressor country Russia deserves increased pressure, and with literally every hit on ordinary life it proves that pressure is not enough.

And we should not be afraid, not postpone new decisions that could complicate the situation for Russia. Without this, they will not engage in real diplomacy. And this depends primarily on the United States and other world leaders. Everyone who called for an end to the killings and for diplomacy must act.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russians are militarizing occupied Mariupol at a furious pace
What is happening in Mariupol right now?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Serbian President Vučić will visit Ukraine for the first time after the high-profile scandal with Russia
What is known about Vučić's visit to Ukraine?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns 1,212 bodies of fallen soldiers
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
1,212 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?