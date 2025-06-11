The Russians are militarizing occupied Mariupol at a furious pace

The Russian occupiers are rapidly turning the captured Mariupol into a full-fledged military base. This was warned by Petro Andryuschenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

What is happening in Mariupol right now?

As Petro Andryuschenko noted, within just a month, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, created three full-fledged bases in the city.

Moreover, there is a transfer of military equipment and enemy manpower to the Russian Federation, which will likely end up in Kursk in the future.

The movement of reinforcements to the occupiers in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, according to Andryuschenko, indicates that the Russians are suffering serious losses there.

Therefore, "more attention should be paid to strikes against the occupation and this will have results."