The Russians are militarizing occupied Mariupol at a furious pace
What is happening in Mariupol right now?
The Russian occupiers are rapidly turning the captured Mariupol into a full-fledged military base. This was warned by Petro Andryuschenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

  • Petro Andryuschenko emphasizes the importance of targeting Russian occupation forces to achieve tangible results and counter losses suffered by the Russians.
  • The transition of Russian military bases from the Rostov region to Mariupol signifies a significant shift in the region's military dynamics toward further militarization.

As Petro Andryuschenko noted, within just a month, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, created three full-fledged bases in the city.

Moreover, there is a transfer of military equipment and enemy manpower to the Russian Federation, which will likely end up in Kursk in the future.

The movement of reinforcements to the occupiers in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, according to Andryuschenko, indicates that the Russians are suffering serious losses there.

Therefore, "more attention should be paid to strikes against the occupation and this will have results."

I can tell you that they are appearing (new military facilities — ed.), building and building "dohiba". In fact, this is a sad part of history, because the Russians have now moved their bases and military component, which was located in the Rostov region. It is gradually moving to the territory of Mariupol today. Mariupol is becoming not just a logistical base, a crossroads where they stopped, but it is becoming a full-fledged military base and is being militarized at a frantic pace.

Petro Andryushchenko

Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation

