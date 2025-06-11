Serbian President Vučić will visit Ukraine for the first time after the high-profile scandal with Russia
Serbian President Vučić will visit Ukraine for the first time after the high-profile scandal with Russia

What is known about Vučić's visit to Ukraine?
Source:  online.ua

On June 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who is considered a pro-Russian politician, traveled to Ukraine for a one-day visit. What is important to understand is that this is Vučić's first visit to Ukraine.

  • The public learned about Vučić's visit post-departure, highlighting the secrecy surrounding the trip and the leader's pro-Russian stance.
  • Accusations from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service led to discussions between Vučić and Russian President Putin to address the situation.

The leader of Serbia will participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, which is scheduled to take place in Odessa.

It is also worth noting that this visit by Vučić, unlike others, was not announced, and the Serbian public learned about it only after the president's departure.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić does not hide his pro-Russian position.

What is important to understand is that Serbia remains the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions against Russia, despite pressure from the EU.

Vučić explains his decision by economic losses and domestic political considerations.

Despite this, a scandal recently broke out between Moscow and Belgrade.

It all started after representatives of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service made public claims.

The latter stated that Serbian defense enterprises were only imitating neutrality, but in fact were continuing to supply ammunition to Kyiv.

After that, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that such accusations were not true, and that he had already discussed this situation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

