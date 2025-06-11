Tusk's resignation. How the situation in Poland is developing
Category
Politics
Publication date

Tusk's resignation. How the situation in Poland is developing

Tusk may resign
Читати українською
Source:  RMF 24

The results of a United Surveys poll for Wirtualna Polska indicate that Polish citizens are almost evenly divided on the issue of the possible resignation of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Points of attention

  • Men are more inclined to call for Tusk's resignation, with the demand being highest among individuals aged 60-69 and residents of medium-sized and large cities.
  • Despite the divided opinions, 11.9% of surveyed individuals remain undecided on the issue of Prime Minister Tusk's resignation.

Tusk may resign

The United Surveys team for Wirtualna Polska indicates that 44.8% of respondents believe that Tusk should resign.

43.3% want the Polish Prime Minister to remain in his position.

In addition, it is indicated that 11.9% of those surveyed do not have a clear opinion on the resignation of the Prime Minister.

The survey results indicate that attitudes towards Donald Tusk are strongly linked to political preferences.

Among ruling coalition voters, 81% of those polled do not want the prime minister to resign. Only 9% support his resignation, and 10% remain undecided.

What is also important to understand is that among opposition supporters, 82% of those surveyed support Tusk's resignation from office.

Men (48%) are more likely to call for Donald Tusk's resignation than women (40%). This demand is most often supported by people aged 60-69 (51%) and residents of medium-sized and large cities - 40% in each of these groups.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Poland has dotted all the i's
Poland has not changed its decision
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland launched the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy — the MFA of Ukraine reacted
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
The MFA of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?