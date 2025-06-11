Tusk's resignation. How the situation in Poland is developing

The results of a United Surveys poll for Wirtualna Polska indicate that Polish citizens are almost evenly divided on the issue of the possible resignation of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Points of attention
- Men are more inclined to call for Tusk's resignation, with the demand being highest among individuals aged 60-69 and residents of medium-sized and large cities.
- Despite the divided opinions, 11.9% of surveyed individuals remain undecided on the issue of Prime Minister Tusk's resignation.
Tusk may resign
The United Surveys team for Wirtualna Polska indicates that 44.8% of respondents believe that Tusk should resign.
43.3% want the Polish Prime Minister to remain in his position.
In addition, it is indicated that 11.9% of those surveyed do not have a clear opinion on the resignation of the Prime Minister.
The survey results indicate that attitudes towards Donald Tusk are strongly linked to political preferences.
What is also important to understand is that among opposition supporters, 82% of those surveyed support Tusk's resignation from office.
