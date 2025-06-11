Tusk's resignation. How the situation in Poland is developing

The results of a United Surveys poll for Wirtualna Polska indicate that Polish citizens are almost evenly divided on the issue of the possible resignation of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Tusk may resign

The United Surveys team for Wirtualna Polska indicates that 44.8% of respondents believe that Tusk should resign.

43.3% want the Polish Prime Minister to remain in his position.

In addition, it is indicated that 11.9% of those surveyed do not have a clear opinion on the resignation of the Prime Minister.

The survey results indicate that attitudes towards Donald Tusk are strongly linked to political preferences.

Among ruling coalition voters, 81% of those polled do not want the prime minister to resign. Only 9% support his resignation, and 10% remain undecided. Share

What is also important to understand is that among opposition supporters, 82% of those surveyed support Tusk's resignation from office.