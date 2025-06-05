Poland launched the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy — the MFA of Ukraine reacted

Poland's decision to declare July 11 as the "National Day of Remembrance of Poles - Victims of the Genocide Committed by the OUN and UPA in the Eastern Territories of the Second Polish Republic" contradicts good-neighborly relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has stated.

The MFA of Ukraine reacted harshly to the establishment of the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy in Poland

As noted on the Facebook page of the Polish Sejm, "in 1939-1946, Ukrainian nationalists... killed over a hundred thousand Poles, mostly villagers, destroyed their property, and forced hundreds of thousands of Poles to leave the Eastern Kresy of the Second Polish Republic."

In particular, according to the statement, "the apogee of this crime was July 1943," and the "symbolic date of the hecatomb" is July 11.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in turn, considers the decision of the Polish Sejm to be contrary to the spirit of good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Poland.

Such unilateral steps do not contribute to achieving mutual understanding and reconciliation, which our countries have been working on for a long time, in particular in the format of the Joint Ukrainian-Polish Group on Historical Dialogue, which operates with the participation of the ministries of culture and institutes of national memory of the two countries. Share

Ukraine advocates a scientific and impartial study of the complex pages of our common history and believes that the path to reconciliation lies through dialogue and mutual respect. In this regard, it calls on Warsaw to refrain from steps that could lead to increased tension in bilateral relations.

Despite the bias and political context of the resolution of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, we continue to pursue the path of conducting search and exhumation works in the territories of Ukraine and Poland, respectively. We already have practical results on this path, which should continue to develop in the future.

Recall that this year, Ukraine began the exhumation of Polish citizens who died during the Volyn tragedy in 1945. Warsaw has repeatedly called for the start of this process, and recently both countries managed to reach agreement on a number of issues.