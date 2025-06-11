On June 11, it became known that as a result of the repatriation measures, the bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV).

1,212 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

Among the defenders who returned "on the shield" were the following:

Chickens;

Kharkiv region;

Luhansk region;

Donetsk region;

Zaporizhia region;

Kherson region.

The Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine were also involved in the process of returning the bodies of the defenders.

In addition, Ukraine expresses gratitude for the assistance provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport repatriated fallen Heroes to designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.

It is also indicated that law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will establish the identities of the deceased as soon as possible.