Threat to nuclear safety. Ukraine sounds the alarm over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine calls on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor country in order to return the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukrainian control as soon as possible.

The situation at the ZNPP threatens the nuclear safety of the region

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that the IAEA confirmed the dangerous situation at the ZNPP.

The IAEA has officially confirmed the dangerous situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been without its main power source for the tenth day due to the actions of the occupiers. According to the agency, the plant in the occupied territory is currently operating exclusively on backup diesel generators, with current fuel reserves sufficient for their operation for 10 days. Share

The Ministry, on behalf of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is working with international organizations to comprehensively inform about the actions of the Russian occupiers at the Zheleznodorozhny NPP, which pose a direct threat to the nuclear and radiation safety of not only Ukraine, but also the entire region.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in contact with Ukraine and Russia to facilitate the repair of the damaged power line and the prompt restoration of external power supply to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has been operating only on emergency diesel generators for over a week.

The last external power supply line to the ZNPP was disconnected on September 23. The backup line was cut by the Russians back in May, and since then the occupiers have not provided security guarantees for the Ukrenergo NPP repair crews to restore it.

Energoatom stated that the external power supply line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukrainian-controlled territory is operational. The Russians are deliberately not connecting the plant to the power supply, continuing a crude disinformation campaign against Ukraine.