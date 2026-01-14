Estonia launches first explosives production plant for ammunition

Estonia has officially commissioned its first-ever explosives production plant for ammunition.
Estonia opened a new defense factory: what is known
The Nitrotol company opened its plant on January 13 in the Ämari defense industrial park, the Estonian Ministry of Defense reported.
The plant became a key element in Estonia's transition from importing ammunition to domestic production of critical components.
🇪🇪💥The opening of #Estonia's first ammunition production facility at #Ämari delivers critical capabilities at home and strengthens Allied security. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/DBhms9P2Sp— MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) January 14, 2026
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that the launch of the enterprise turns the country into a full-fledged ammunition manufacturer.
He also emphasized that the development of the defense industry will have a direct economic effect through jobs and exports.
Nitrotol explosives will be used to equip artillery ammunition and other types of weapons.
The company plans to open additional production in a new defense industrial park in Ermis in 2027.
