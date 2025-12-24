"We will shoot them." Estonia gave a stern warning to the Russian "little green men"
"We will shoot them." Estonia gave a stern warning to the Russian "little green men"

Estonia
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Estonia will shoot Russian "little green men" if they cross the Russian-Estonian border.

Points of attention

  • This is not the first time Estonian border guards have recorded a border crossing by Russians.
  • Estonia will shoot down Russian planes if it sees that Russian fighter jets pose a security threat.
  • If the Russian “little green men” ever cross our border, the border guards will shoot them.

This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. He noted that this is not the first time Estonian border guards have recorded a Russian crossing of the border.

We are constantly monitoring them; for example, we have many different reports from Narva, which is a border town. Let me say it bluntly: if the little green men ever cross our border, we will shoot them. These will be the consequences; there is no room for discussion here. If Russia is not sure that we will actually react, they can test us.

The Estonian Foreign Minister added that Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted under any circumstances.

We cannot trust Putin under any circumstances, this is especially important in the case of countries bordering Russia, such as Estonia, but also Finland, Latvia, Poland and Romania.

The minister also assured that Estonia will shoot down Russian planes if it sees that Russian fighter jets pose a security threat.

