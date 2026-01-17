During January 16, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck six areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as ammunition depots of the Russian occupiers.
- Notable areas hit by the aggressor include Zaliznychne, Ternuvaty, Rizdvyanka, Lyubitske, Verkhnya Tersa, and Zaporizhzhia region.
- The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with Ukrainian troops showing resilience and determination in defending their territory.
Losses of the Russian army as of January 17, 2025
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/17/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,225,590 (+1,130) people
tanks — 11,569 (+3) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,914 (+6) units.
artillery systems — 36,261 (+31) units.
MLRS — 1,615 (+1) units.
air defense systems — 1,278 (+1) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 108,605 (+721) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,601 (+115) units.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the populated areas of Zaliznychne, Ternuvaty, Rizdvyanka, Lyubitske, Verkhnya Tersa, Zaporizhzhia region.
