Ukrainian troops destroyed 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian troops destroyed 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops destroyed 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

During January 16, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck six areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as ammunition depots of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Notable areas hit by the aggressor include Zaliznychne, Ternuvaty, Rizdvyanka, Lyubitske, Verkhnya Tersa, and Zaporizhzhia region.
  • The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with Ukrainian troops showing resilience and determination in defending their territory.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 17, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/17/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,225,590 (+1,130) people

  • tanks — 11,569 (+3) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,914 (+6) units.

  • artillery systems — 36,261 (+31) units.

  • MLRS — 1,615 (+1) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,278 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 108,605 (+721) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,601 (+115) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 71 air strikes, dropped 189 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,644 attacks, including 49 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 7,621 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the populated areas of Zaliznychne, Ternuvaty, Rizdvyanka, Lyubitske, Verkhnya Tersa, Zaporizhzhia region.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain wants to strike a double blow against Putin's war machine
What is known about Britain's new plan?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 96 enemy targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How Ukraine's air defense performed during Russia's new attack
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump evaluates the idea of expanding the "Peace Council" for the sake of Ukraine
Trump evaluates new plan for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?