Ukraine can defeat Russia in the sky — the situation has changed dramatically

According to Forbes, the battle for Ukrainian skies is closer than ever to a turning point. The key role in this process may be played by interceptor drones, which Ukraine has begun to produce in unprecedented quantities. They have every chance of stopping Russian aerial terror.

Interceptor drones are changing the rules of the game

Journalists note that Russia has increased the use of "Shaheeds" from 2,000 per month in December 2024 to over 5,000 in December 2025.

Ukrainian air defense is exhausted by the significant increase in Russian air terror and is even sometimes forced to use scarce anti-aircraft missiles to shoot down the "Shaheeds".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on January 16 that Ukraine lacks missiles for air defense systems. He acknowledged that the situation is indeed difficult.

However, everything is not as bad as it seems, because Ukraine produces several types of extremely effective interceptor drones (Sting, Surveyor/Merops, Techno-Taras, Hunter, Salyut, Bayonet, and others).

They have every chance to change the course of the battle for Ukrainian skies, as they can destroy a 180-kilogram "Shahed" from a distance of approximately 20 km.

The key point is that 2-3 interceptors need to be launched at each target: to guarantee the destruction of the threat if the first drone misses. That is, if Russia launches 5,000 Shaheds per month, Ukraine needs at least 10,000-15,000 interceptor drones. Share

Not long ago, this number seemed impossible, but the production of such drones has increased dramatically.