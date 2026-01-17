Ukraine can defeat Russia in the sky — the situation has changed dramatically

According to Forbes, the battle for Ukrainian skies is closer than ever to a turning point. The key role in this process may be played by interceptor drones, which Ukraine has begun to produce in unprecedented quantities. They have every chance of stopping Russian aerial terror.
Points of attention
- Interceptors require launching 2-3 drones per target, showcasing Ukraine's need for a large number of drones to counter the increased Russian air terror.
- The skyrocketing production of interceptor drones indicates a shift in the balance of power in the skies, potentially giving Ukraine the upper hand in the conflict.
Interceptor drones are changing the rules of the game
Journalists note that Russia has increased the use of "Shaheeds" from 2,000 per month in December 2024 to over 5,000 in December 2025.
Ukrainian air defense is exhausted by the significant increase in Russian air terror and is even sometimes forced to use scarce anti-aircraft missiles to shoot down the "Shaheeds".
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on January 16 that Ukraine lacks missiles for air defense systems. He acknowledged that the situation is indeed difficult.
However, everything is not as bad as it seems, because Ukraine produces several types of extremely effective interceptor drones (Sting, Surveyor/Merops, Techno-Taras, Hunter, Salyut, Bayonet, and others).
They have every chance to change the course of the battle for Ukrainian skies, as they can destroy a 180-kilogram "Shahed" from a distance of approximately 20 km.
Not long ago, this number seemed impossible, but the production of such drones has increased dramatically.
Official data indicates that as of January, Ukraine was producing 45,000 interceptors every month — they could really stop Russian aerial terror or significantly weaken it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-