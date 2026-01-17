Putin wants to give occupied Mariupol to Kadyrov — partisans
Putin wants to give occupied Mariupol to Kadyrov — partisans

Putin wants to buy Kadyrov's loyalty
Source:  ATESH

As ATES agents managed to learn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to transfer Mariupol and the entire surrounding region under the full control of groups from Chechnya — the de facto occupied Ukrainian city will be ruled by Ramzan Kadyrov and his people.

  • The move to hand over Mariupol to Kadyrov in exchange for loyalty raises questions about the interests of the region's residents and the impact on ordinary Russian collaborators.
  • The audacious behavior of Kadyrov's supporters in Mariupol highlights the disturbing trend of exploiting the city's industrial potential for personal gains, disregarding the concerns of the local population.

According to partisans, additional "Akhmat" units are already being brought to Mariupol.

They all have a specific task — the final monopolization of Grozny's influence over local resources.

The main interest of Kadyrov's supporters is focused on the huge industrial potential of the destroyed Mariupol. With permission from the Kremlin, the city is effectively being given over to plunder in exchange for loyalty, while the interests of local residents or ordinary Russian collaborators are not taken into account.

According to local residents, they are increasingly noticing a large number of Caucasian servicemen wearing Akhmat chevrons on the streets of Mariupol.

The ATESH guerrillas draw attention to the fact that they move around the city in expensive SUVs without license plates or with fake plates.

What is important to understand is that such audacious behavior confirms their confidence in complete impunity and their status as the new “masters” of the region.

"We are closely monitoring the locations of these "businessmen" in uniform and recording the routes of their elite vehicles," the partisans emphasize.

