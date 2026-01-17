As ATES agents managed to learn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to transfer Mariupol and the entire surrounding region under the full control of groups from Chechnya — the de facto occupied Ukrainian city will be ruled by Ramzan Kadyrov and his people.

Putin wants to buy Kadyrov's loyalty

According to partisans, additional "Akhmat" units are already being brought to Mariupol.

They all have a specific task — the final monopolization of Grozny's influence over local resources.

The main interest of Kadyrov's supporters is focused on the huge industrial potential of the destroyed Mariupol. With permission from the Kremlin, the city is effectively being given over to plunder in exchange for loyalty, while the interests of local residents or ordinary Russian collaborators are not taken into account.

According to local residents, they are increasingly noticing a large number of Caucasian servicemen wearing Akhmat chevrons on the streets of Mariupol.

The ATESH guerrillas draw attention to the fact that they move around the city in expensive SUVs without license plates or with fake plates.

What is important to understand is that such audacious behavior confirms their confidence in complete impunity and their status as the new “masters” of the region.