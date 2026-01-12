Putin made a catastrophic mistake in relations with Trump
Читати українською
Source:  The Hill

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently told US President Donald Trump that Ukraine had tried to attack his residence in Valdai. This lie will cost the Kremlin leader dearly.

Points of attention

  • The entire war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is built on lies.
  • Putin still believes he can win the war because he is receiving distorted data about the situation on the front.

Trump realized that Putin was fooling him

The whole world saw how the US president got angry over Ukraine's "attack" on Putin's residence during the peace process.

However, the CIA later explained to Trump that Putin was simply publicly making a fool of him, because he actually invented the attack by Ukrainian troops - in fact, it never happened.

The Kremlin leader should have guessed that the American leader would never forgive him for such public humiliation, and the consequences of this lie could be fatal for Russia.

That's basically what happened. First, Trump ordered the seizure of a Russian oil tanker.

He later officially confirmed that he had given the "green light" to a bipartisan bill on new sanctions against Russia.

It is currently difficult to predict what the White House president's next step will be, but it is clear that Putin's lies will have truly serious consequences for Russia.

The entire Russian war against Ukraine is built on lies. It's about claims about alleged ethnic Russians, the Nazi rule of Ukraine, and the threat of NATO to Russia. Putin believes he will win the war, and this idea is also built on lies, - emphasizes The Hill.

How do you like that?

