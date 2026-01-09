Battle for Kupyansk. How the situation develops on the front
Battle for Kupyansk. How the situation develops on the front

Ukrainian soldiers successfully retake Kupyansk from the enemy
Source:  Channel 24

Ukrainian soldiers were able to turn the situation around in the Kupyansk area and seize the initiative from Russian troops. Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles" within the SBS of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR, spoke about the development of hostilities on this front.

Points of attention

  • The enemy's efforts to control crossings over the Oskil River pose a significant threat, with Ukrainian troops facing constant air raids and artillery strikes.
  • Despite facing challenges, Ukrainian soldiers are determined to maintain sustainable logistics and drive out the Russian army from Kupyansk.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully retake Kupyansk from the enemy

As Yuriy Fedorenko notes, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were not only able to seize the initiative from the Russian army, but also blocked the invaders on the northern outskirts.

What is important to understand is that it was these actions that actually made it impossible for the enemy to infiltrate the city itself.

As of today, the enemy is no longer detected in the Yubileiny area, — Fedorenko emphasized.

Moreover, there is a high probability that soon the Ukrainian defense forces will be able to completely knock the Russian army out of the right bank of Kupyansk.

As for the left bank, the enemy there does not give up attempts to influence Ukrainian logistics through the Oskil River.

According to Fedorenko, in order to ensure sustainable logistics and carry out evacuation, Ukrainian soldiers have to regularly cross the Oskil River.

To do this, the Defense Forces use a number of crossings that the enemy is trying to keep under fire control. It carries out constant air sorties, strikes with KABs, rocket weapons, gun and rocket artillery. Also, a large number of enemy UAVs are directed to the crossing area, — explained the commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles".

