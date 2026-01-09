Ukrainian soldiers were able to turn the situation around in the Kupyansk area and seize the initiative from Russian troops. Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles" within the SBS of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR, spoke about the development of hostilities on this front.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully retake Kupyansk from the enemy

As Yuriy Fedorenko notes, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were not only able to seize the initiative from the Russian army, but also blocked the invaders on the northern outskirts.

What is important to understand is that it was these actions that actually made it impossible for the enemy to infiltrate the city itself.

As of today, the enemy is no longer detected in the Yubileiny area, — Fedorenko emphasized. Share

Moreover, there is a high probability that soon the Ukrainian defense forces will be able to completely knock the Russian army out of the right bank of Kupyansk.

As for the left bank, the enemy there does not give up attempts to influence Ukrainian logistics through the Oskil River.

According to Fedorenko, in order to ensure sustainable logistics and carry out evacuation, Ukrainian soldiers have to regularly cross the Oskil River.