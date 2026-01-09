Zelenskyy reacted for the first time to the Russian strike "Oreshnik" on Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that after Russia's new massive attack, during which the enemy used the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, a clear response from the world, primarily the United States, is needed.
Points of attention
- The need for advanced air defense systems in Ukraine to combat escalating enemy terror is highlighted amidst the ongoing conflict.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of holding Russia accountable for its actions and deterring future attacks through international solidarity and consequences.
Zelenskyy awaits reaction from the US and other allies
The Head of State drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country does not even hide the fact that it used "Oreshnik".
The cynical strike was publicly acknowledged by the Russian Ministry of Defense in one of its official statements.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all of Kyiv's allies, primarily the United States, to respond to Russia's new large-scale crime.
The head of state also reminded the allies how important new air defense systems are for Ukraine, especially against the backdrop of increasing enemy terror.
