Zelenskyy reacted for the first time to the Russian strike "Oreshnik" on Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that after Russia's new massive attack, during which the enemy used the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, a clear response from the world, primarily the United States, is needed.

Zelenskyy awaits reaction from the US and other allies

The Head of State drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country does not even hide the fact that it used "Oreshnik".

The cynical strike was publicly acknowledged by the Russian Ministry of Defense in one of its official statements.

The Russian Armed Forces have delivered a massive strike with long-range, high-precision land-based and sea-based weapons, including the mobile ground-based medium-range missile system "Oreshnik", as well as strike drones, against critically important facilities on the territory of Ukraine, the official statement of the Russian Defense Ministry says.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all of Kyiv's allies, primarily the United States, to respond to Russia's new large-scale crime.

A clear response from the world is needed. First of all, from the United States, which Russia really counts on. Russia must receive signals that it is its duty to focus on diplomacy, and feel the consequences every time it focuses again on killing and destroying infrastructure. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state also reminded the allies how important new air defense systems are for Ukraine, especially against the backdrop of increasing enemy terror.