Zelenskyy reacted for the first time to the Russian strike "Oreshnik" on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy reacted for the first time to the Russian strike "Oreshnik" on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy awaits reaction from the US and other allies
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that after Russia's new massive attack, during which the enemy used the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, a clear response from the world, primarily the United States, is needed.

Points of attention

  • The need for advanced air defense systems in Ukraine to combat escalating enemy terror is highlighted amidst the ongoing conflict.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of holding Russia accountable for its actions and deterring future attacks through international solidarity and consequences.

Zelenskyy awaits reaction from the US and other allies

The Head of State drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country does not even hide the fact that it used "Oreshnik".

The cynical strike was publicly acknowledged by the Russian Ministry of Defense in one of its official statements.

The Russian Armed Forces have delivered a massive strike with long-range, high-precision land-based and sea-based weapons, including the mobile ground-based medium-range missile system "Oreshnik", as well as strike drones, against critically important facilities on the territory of Ukraine, the official statement of the Russian Defense Ministry says.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all of Kyiv's allies, primarily the United States, to respond to Russia's new large-scale crime.

A clear response from the world is needed. First of all, from the United States, which Russia really counts on. Russia must receive signals that it is its duty to focus on diplomacy, and feel the consequences every time it focuses again on killing and destroying infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state also reminded the allies how important new air defense systems are for Ukraine, especially against the backdrop of increasing enemy terror.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belgium is ready to introduce aviation and navy to Ukraine, but there is a condition
Belgium will make a significant contribution to maintaining peace in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
4 people killed and 24 injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv
State Emergency Service
Russia's new attack on Kyiv - what are the consequences?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine calls emergency UN Security Council meeting over Russian strike with Oreshnik
Andriy Sybiga
Ukraine will seek a world reaction to Russia's new crime

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?