Ukraine calls emergency UN Security Council meeting over Russian strike with Oreshnik
Politics
Ukraine calls emergency UN Security Council meeting over Russian strike with Oreshnik

Andriy Sybiga
Ukraine will seek a world reaction to Russia's new crime
On the morning of January 9, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed that Ukraine was initiating an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and the Ukraine-NATO Council due to the Russian strike with the Oreshnik missile.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian diplomat calls on responsible states and international organizations to expose Russia's lies and increase pressure on Putin, drawing attention to the global threat posed by Russia's actions.
  • Ukraine seeks support from the United States, allies in Europe, and international bodies, including urgent meetings at the UN Security Council, Ukraine-NATO Council, EU, Council of Europe, and OSCE.

On the morning of January 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had used a medium-range ballistic missile, the so-called “Oreshnik,” striking the Lviv region.

Such a strike near the borders of the EU and NATO is a serious threat to security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community. We demand a decisive response to Russia's reckless actions.

Andriy Sybiga

According to him, official Kyiv is already informing the United States, its allies in Europe, and all countries and international organizations about the details of this dangerous strike.

It is absurd that Russia is trying to justify this strike with a fake “attack on Putin’s residence,” which never happened. Another proof that Moscow does not need any real reasons for terror and war, the Ukrainian diplomat emphasizes.

He also emphasized: the world has no right to ignore the fact that Putin is using missile defense systems near the borders of the EU and NATO in response to his own hallucinations.

Sibiga draws attention to the fact that this is a global threat and requires a global response.

We call on all responsible states and international organizations to immediately expose Russia's lies and increase pressure on the aggressor. We are initiating international action — an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as a response within the framework of the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE.

Andriy Sybiga

