Ukraine calls emergency UN Security Council meeting over Russian strike with Oreshnik

On the morning of January 9, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed that Ukraine was initiating an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and the Ukraine-NATO Council due to the Russian strike with the Oreshnik missile.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian diplomat calls on responsible states and international organizations to expose Russia's lies and increase pressure on Putin, drawing attention to the global threat posed by Russia's actions.
- Ukraine seeks support from the United States, allies in Europe, and international bodies, including urgent meetings at the UN Security Council, Ukraine-NATO Council, EU, Council of Europe, and OSCE.
Ukraine will seek a world reaction to Russia's new crime
On the morning of January 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had used a medium-range ballistic missile, the so-called “Oreshnik,” striking the Lviv region.
According to him, official Kyiv is already informing the United States, its allies in Europe, and all countries and international organizations about the details of this dangerous strike.
He also emphasized: the world has no right to ignore the fact that Putin is using missile defense systems near the borders of the EU and NATO in response to his own hallucinations.
Sibiga draws attention to the fact that this is a global threat and requires a global response.
