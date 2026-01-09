The General Staff confirmed new successes of Ukrainian troops at the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders. In addition, more than 1,000 Russian soldiers were eliminated.

  • The General Staff confirms Ukrainian troops' continuous efforts in holding the front and inflicting losses on the enemy, showcasing their determination and strategic prowess.
  • The updated information highlights the relentless attacks launched by the invaders on Ukrainian positions, countered by effective defense measures and retaliatory actions by the Ukrainian forces.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 9, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/09/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,216,930 (+1,030) people

  • tanks — 11,526 (+5) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,882 (+8) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,892 (+18) units.

  • MLRS — 1,596 (+0) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,269 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 434 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 102,761 (+687) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,137 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,426 (+90) units.

  • special equipment — 4,037 (+0) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 30 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 126 guided bombs.

In addition, we engaged 6,482 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 4,042 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 160 from multiple launch rocket systems.

