Russia attacked Ukraine with 36 missiles and 242 drones — 244 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the night of January 8-9, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure using strike drones, sea-based and land-based missiles. In total, the enemy used 278 air attack assets - 36 missiles and 242 UAVs of various types.

  • Ukraine's Air Force, air defense, and other defense units successfully repelled the attack, showcasing their capabilities and readiness.
  • The recent terrorist attack by the Russian Federation has led to casualties, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine express condolences to the affected families.

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the enemy strike is the Kyiv region.

This time the enemy used:

  • 242 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk (about 150 of them are "Shaheeds");

  • 13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk Oblast — Russian Federation);

  • 22 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

  • one medium-range ballistic missile (from the Kapustin Yar test site, Astrakhan region — Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 244 air targets:

  • 226 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);

  • 8 ballistic Iskander-M/S-400;

  • 10 Kalibr cruise missiles.

