Russia attacked Ukraine with 36 missiles and 242 drones — 244 targets neutralized

During the night of January 8-9, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure using strike drones, sea-based and land-based missiles. In total, the enemy used 278 air attack assets - 36 missiles and 242 UAVs of various types.

Air defense repelled a new massive attack by the Russian Federation

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the enemy strike is the Kyiv region.

This time the enemy used:

242 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk (about 150 of them are "Shaheeds");

13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk Oblast — Russian Federation);

22 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

one medium-range ballistic missile (from the Kapustin Yar test site, Astrakhan region — Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 244 air targets: