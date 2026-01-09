4 people killed and 24 injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv

On January 9, the capital of Ukraine again suffered a large-scale enemy air attack. As of this morning, at least 4 victims are known, as well as 24 injured, including employees of the State Emergency Service and doctors. One family with a child was rescued from the rubble.
Points of attention
- The ongoing situation highlights the urgent need for humanitarian aid and support for the affected areas to address the aftermath of the attacks and ensure the well-being of the residents.
- The repeated enemy shelling in Kyiv underscores the severity of the conflict and the importance of international efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.
Russia's new attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?
As of this morning, four deaths are known, including a medical worker.
In addition, 24 injured citizens are reported, including: employees of the State Emergency Service and three doctors who were working at the scene in the Darnytsia district at the time of the repeated shelling.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that four people were rescued — a family from Brovary region: mother, father, grandmother, and a five-year-old child. They were pulled from the rubble after enemy shelling.
All received medical attention and are in hospital.
