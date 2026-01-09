4 people killed and 24 injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv
State Emergency Service
Читати українською

On January 9, the capital of Ukraine again suffered a large-scale enemy air attack. As of this morning, at least 4 victims are known, as well as 24 injured, including employees of the State Emergency Service and doctors. One family with a child was rescued from the rubble.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing situation highlights the urgent need for humanitarian aid and support for the affected areas to address the aftermath of the attacks and ensure the well-being of the residents.
  • The repeated enemy shelling in Kyiv underscores the severity of the conflict and the importance of international efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.

Russia's new attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?

As of 07:00, damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city. Multi-storey and private residential buildings, a kindergarten, garage cooperatives, cars and infrastructure facilities were damaged, the National Police reports.

As of this morning, four deaths are known, including a medical worker.

In addition, 24 injured citizens are reported, including: employees of the State Emergency Service and three doctors who were working at the scene in the Darnytsia district at the time of the repeated shelling.

Police officers, together with employees of the State Emergency Service and other services, continue to work on the ground, recording and documenting the consequences of another war crime.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that four people were rescued — a family from Brovary region: mother, father, grandmother, and a five-year-old child. They were pulled from the rubble after enemy shelling.

All received medical attention and are in hospital.

At night in the Kyiv region, the enemy again attacked almost all districts of the region. The shelling caused fires in residential buildings and outbuildings in the Brovary, Obukhiv and Boryspil regions. Rescuers worked at 11 sites. The fires have been extinguished.

