4 people killed and 24 injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv

On January 9, the capital of Ukraine again suffered a large-scale enemy air attack. As of this morning, at least 4 victims are known, as well as 24 injured, including employees of the State Emergency Service and doctors. One family with a child was rescued from the rubble.

Russia's new attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?

As of 07:00, damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city. Multi-storey and private residential buildings, a kindergarten, garage cooperatives, cars and infrastructure facilities were damaged, the National Police reports. Share

As of this morning, four deaths are known, including a medical worker.

In addition, 24 injured citizens are reported, including: employees of the State Emergency Service and three doctors who were working at the scene in the Darnytsia district at the time of the repeated shelling.

Police officers, together with employees of the State Emergency Service and other services, continue to work on the ground, recording and documenting the consequences of another war crime. Share

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that four people were rescued — a family from Brovary region: mother, father, grandmother, and a five-year-old child. They were pulled from the rubble after enemy shelling.

All received medical attention and are in hospital.