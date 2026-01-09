Russia announced a massive attack with "Oreshnik" on Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of January 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that its troops had launched a new massive strike on Ukraine, including using the Oreshnik medium-range missile system. The Russian Ministry of Defense did not release any video evidence.

  • Ukraine reported a missile strike by Russia on infrastructure in Lviv, raising concerns about the type and extent of damage caused by the attack.
  • The escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine poses significant risks to regional stability and global security, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.

The Russian Defense Ministry cynically claims that on the night of January 9, the aggressor country massively attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, allegedly in response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on the residence of dictator Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region.

However, Ukraine did not attack the residence of the Kremlin leader on December 29, 2025, as Moscow claims — this is a fake.

The Russian Armed Forces have delivered a massive strike with long-range, high-precision land-based and sea-based weapons, including the mobile ground-based medium-range missile system "Oreshnik", as well as strike drones, against critically important facilities on the territory of Ukraine, the official statement of the Russian Defense Ministry says.

Moreover, the enemy defense ministry cynically claims that “the objectives of the strike have been achieved.”

The aggressor country claims to have damaged drone production facilities, as well as the energy infrastructure that ensures the operation of Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

The "West" Air Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at night that on January 8 at 11:47 p.m., the enemy launched a missile strike on infrastructure facilities in Lviv using a ballistic missile.

The air target was moving at a speed of about 13 thousand kilometers per hour along a ballistic trajectory. The type of missile with which the Russian aggressors attacked the city will be established after studying all its elements.

