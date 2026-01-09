SBU showed the wreckage of "Oreshnik" in Lviv region — photos and video
SBU showed the wreckage of "Oreshnik" in Lviv region — photos and video

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The wreckage of the "Oreshnik" points to a new war crime by the Russian Federation
The Security Service of Ukraine has located the fragments of a Russian ballistic missile, with which the aggressor country struck the Lviv region on the night of January 8-9, 2026. According to the latest data, the discovered components belong to the Oreshnik missile complex.

Points of attention

  • SBU investigators are diligently working to establish the circumstances, organizers, and perpetrators of this war crime, pushing forward with legal actions under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
  • The situation highlights the ongoing conflict and the need to address aggressions against Ukraine's sovereignty, with the SBU actively pursuing justice for these heinous acts.

The wreckage of the "Oreshnik" points to a new war crime by the Russian Federation

As of 1:45 p.m., the following details of the Russian missile were identified:

  • stabilization and guidance unit (in fact, these are the “brains” of the missile);

  • engine spare parts;

  • fragments of the orientation mechanism;

  • nozzles from the breeding unit platform, etc.

These fragments are actually physical evidence, so they will be submitted for in-depth examination.

What is also important to understand is that the SBU qualifies the enemy's use of these weapons against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure as a war crime.

It is likely that Russia launched its surface-to-surface Oreshnik from the Kapustin Yar test site.

In fact, the Russian invaders were once again doing everything possible to destroy the region's life-support infrastructure amid a sharp deterioration in weather conditions.

SBU investigators are establishing all the circumstances, as well as the organizers and perpetrators of this war crime of the Russian Federation, in order to bring them to justice.

The pre-trial investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) is ongoing. The measures are being carried out under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

