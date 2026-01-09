Klitschko urgently appealed to Kyiv residents after Russia's attack on the capital

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has officially confirmed that Russia's massive airstrike on the capital on the night of January 9 was the most painful for critical infrastructure. Against this backdrop, the mayor called on Kyiv residents who have the opportunity to leave the city.

The situation in Kyiv is currently critical

According to the mayor, half of the capital's apartment buildings — that is, almost 6,000 — are currently without heat supply due to the capital's critical infrastructure being damaged by a massive enemy attack.

Moreover, water supply disruptions are being recorded in Kyiv.

Utility workers have powered social institutions — in particular, hospitals and maternity hospitals — from mobile boiler rooms. And together with energy workers, they are working to restore electricity and heat supply to the homes of Kyiv residents. We are doing everything to do this as soon as possible. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

The mayor draws attention to the fact that the combined attack on the capital last night was the most painful for the capital's critical infrastructure facilities.

He also emphasized that city services are operating in emergency mode.