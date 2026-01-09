Klitschko urgently appealed to Kyiv residents after Russia's attack on the capital

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has officially confirmed that Russia's massive airstrike on the capital on the night of January 9 was the most painful for critical infrastructure. Against this backdrop, the mayor called on Kyiv residents who have the opportunity to leave the city.
Points of attention
- Water supply disruptions are being recorded in Kyiv, with utility workers working to restore essential services.
- The mayor highlights the urgent need for residents to consider temporary relocation to areas with alternative power and heat sources amidst the challenging weather conditions.
The situation in Kyiv is currently critical
According to the mayor, half of the capital's apartment buildings — that is, almost 6,000 — are currently without heat supply due to the capital's critical infrastructure being damaged by a massive enemy attack.
Moreover, water supply disruptions are being recorded in Kyiv.
The mayor draws attention to the fact that the combined attack on the capital last night was the most painful for the capital's critical infrastructure facilities.
He also emphasized that city services are operating in emergency mode.
