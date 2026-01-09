Why did Putin hit Ukraine with "Oreshnik" — Sandu's explanation

According to Moldovan leader Maia Sandu, on the night of January 8-9, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered an attack with an Oreshnik ballistic missile in order to intimidate not only Ukraine, but also its allies.

Sandu explained Putin's logic

The President of Moldova made it clear that her country strongly condemns Russia's launch of the Oreshnik missile over Ukraine, which hit energy infrastructure and civilian homes.

This terrorist act is intended to intimidate Ukraine and its partners. This war is approaching Europe and poses a danger to us all. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine. Maya Sandu President of Moldova

This act of terror aims to intimidate Ukraine and its partners. This war is moving closer to Europe and is a danger to us all. We stand united with Ukraine. — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) January 9, 2026

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he is currently waiting and counting on a clear reaction from the international community, primarily the United States of America, so that a new Russian war crime does not go unpunished.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced the convening of an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as relevant measures within the framework of the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE.