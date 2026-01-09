Why did Putin hit Ukraine with "Oreshnik" — Sandu's explanation
Why did Putin hit Ukraine with "Oreshnik" — Sandu's explanation

Sandu explained Putin's logic
Source:  online.ua

According to Moldovan leader Maia Sandu, on the night of January 8-9, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered an attack with an Oreshnik ballistic missile in order to intimidate not only Ukraine, but also its allies.

Points of attention

  • The urgent response includes convening meetings of the UN Security Council, the Ukraine-NATO Council, and taking measures within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE.
  • Any strike near EU and NATO borders is seen as a serious threat to European security, prompting demands for a decisive response to Russia's actions from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Sandu explained Putin's logic

The President of Moldova made it clear that her country strongly condemns Russia's launch of the Oreshnik missile over Ukraine, which hit energy infrastructure and civilian homes.

This terrorist act is intended to intimidate Ukraine and its partners. This war is approaching Europe and poses a danger to us all. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Maya Sandu

Maya Sandu

President of Moldova

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he is currently waiting and counting on a clear reaction from the international community, primarily the United States of America, so that a new Russian war crime does not go unpunished.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced the convening of an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as relevant measures within the framework of the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE.

Any strike near the borders of the EU and NATO is a serious threat to security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community. We demand a decisive response to Russia's reckless actions.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

