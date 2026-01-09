Almost UAH 3 billion in losses. SBI exposes defense procurement scheme

The State Bureau of Investigation has stopped the activities of a criminal organization that seized almost 3 billion hryvnias of budget funds. This money was allocated for the purchase of engineering ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is important to understand that we are talking about anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, the quality and reliability of which directly affect the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

The State Bureau of Investigation stopped the deal to supply low-quality mines

As part of the investigation, it became known that members of the criminal organization created a fictitious picture of the ability to manufacture and supply ammunition.

Thus, they gained access to contracts from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with multi-billion dollar advances.

The defendants organized the preparation of technical and design documentation for the PVP-50 and PVP-200 anti-personnel mines, as well as the MPT-23P2 anti-tank mines. These documents deliberately contained false information: they indicated fuses that could not actually be used with such products, they overestimated the actual weight of the explosive devices, and they envisaged the use of explosives with an inappropriate chemical composition. Share

In total, the suspects were able to sign 5 government contracts and receive over UAH 2.9 billion in advance funds.

The SBI draws attention to the fact that the delivered mines turned out to be unusable - they either did not work or did not have the declared damaging properties.

Moreover, it is indicated that under certain contracts, products were not delivered at all, and the advances received were not returned.

On January 8, 2026, SBI investigators conducted a series of searches and detained 4 members of the criminal organization, including its organizer and heads of certain areas. Another member of the group is still wanted.

In addition, four military officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were reported for deliberate failure to perform their official duties.

Currently, petitions to the court for preventive measures are being prepared for all suspects.