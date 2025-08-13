SBI annulled hundreds of MSEC decisions on granting disability to officials

Director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksiy Sukhachev reported that, at the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation, as a result of inspections, more than 800 decisions of the State Security Committee on the appointment of disability to law enforcement officers and employees of state bodies have already been canceled.

SBI reports on the results of its work

As Oleksiy Sukhachev noted, inspections of more than 70 state bodies and 2,630 medical expert files of officials are still ongoing.

To date, we have managed to review almost 2,000 cases.

Of these, over 800 decisions were canceled as unfounded, in over 400 cases the group or term of disability was changed. Almost 100 officials were summoned for additional examinations, the official statement says. Share

What is important to understand is that in most cases, the registration of fictitious disability was carried out in order to obtain an appropriate pension, as well as to avoid possible conscription into military service.

The head of the State Bureau of Investigation draws attention to the fact that the largest number of officials whose disability has been canceled is among employees of the State Customs and Tax Services, the Prosecutor's Office, and law enforcement agencies.

The overall statistics are as follows: