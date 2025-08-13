SBI annulled hundreds of MSEC decisions on granting disability to officials

Director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksiy Sukhachev reported that, at the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation, as a result of inspections, more than 800 decisions of the State Security Committee on the appointment of disability to law enforcement officers and employees of state bodies have already been canceled.
Points of attention
- The scrutiny by SBI has led to summoning almost 100 officials for additional examinations to verify the legitimacy of their disability claims.
- These actions reinforce the message of the State Bureau of Investigation on the inevitability of punishment for fraudulent practices and serve as a deterrent against misuse of disability benefits.
SBI reports on the results of its work
As Oleksiy Sukhachev noted, inspections of more than 70 state bodies and 2,630 medical expert files of officials are still ongoing.
To date, we have managed to review almost 2,000 cases.
What is important to understand is that in most cases, the registration of fictitious disability was carried out in order to obtain an appropriate pension, as well as to avoid possible conscription into military service.
The head of the State Bureau of Investigation draws attention to the fact that the largest number of officials whose disability has been canceled is among employees of the State Customs and Tax Services, the Prosecutor's Office, and law enforcement agencies.
The overall statistics are as follows:
State Customs Service of Ukraine — 244 decisions out of 587 considered were canceled;
State Tax Service of Ukraine — 161 decisions out of 423 considered were canceled;
employees of the prosecutor's office — 162 decisions out of 336 considered were canceled;
State Migration Service — 28 decisions out of 70 considered were canceled;
National Police of Ukraine — 16 decisions out of 78 considered were canceled.
