SBI detained former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi

On October 28, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation detained the former head of Ukrenergo NPC Volodymyr Kudrytskyi in the Lviv region. Ukrainian journalists reported this, citing their insiders in law enforcement agencies.

What is known about Kudrytsky's detention?

Anonymous media sources in the State Bureau of Investigation told journalists that the former chairman of the board was detained on suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this is fraud committed in a prior conspiracy by a group of individuals, on a particularly large scale.

In general, the investigation is inclined to believe that Kudrytskyi and Hrynkevich could have seized state-owned company funds during tenders for the reconstruction of power system facilities 7 years ago.

According to insiders, SBI investigators are preparing a petition to the court to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on the former Ukrenergo owner. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As mentioned earlier, on the morning of October 21, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches of Kudrytsky.

Even then, it became known that the bureau's employees were investigating possible abuse of office and misappropriation of state company funds.