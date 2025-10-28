SBI detained former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SBI detained former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi

What is known about Kudrytsky's detention?
Читати українською
Source:  Public

On October 28, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation detained the former head of Ukrenergo NPC Volodymyr Kudrytskyi in the Lviv region. Ukrainian journalists reported this, citing their insiders in law enforcement agencies.

Points of attention

  • Searches were conducted at Ukrenergo and other premises as part of the investigation into the alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds within the state company.
  • The case continues to unfold, shedding light on potential corruption practices within the energy sector and raising questions about the integrity of top management in state-owned enterprises.

What is known about Kudrytsky's detention?

Anonymous media sources in the State Bureau of Investigation told journalists that the former chairman of the board was detained on suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this is fraud committed in a prior conspiracy by a group of individuals, on a particularly large scale.

In general, the investigation is inclined to believe that Kudrytskyi and Hrynkevich could have seized state-owned company funds during tenders for the reconstruction of power system facilities 7 years ago.

According to insiders, SBI investigators are preparing a petition to the court to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on the former Ukrenergo owner. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As mentioned earlier, on the morning of October 21, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches of Kudrytsky.

Even then, it became known that the bureau's employees were investigating possible abuse of office and misappropriation of state company funds.

The case concerns the artificial inflating of the volume of deforestation and the cost of work during the construction of energy highways. Searches were also conducted at Ukrenergo, the premises of a contracting organization, and others that the investigation considers to be involved in the scheme.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced the beginning of the heating season
The heating season in Ukraine has already begun
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian Lukoil is selling foreign assets — the reason is known
Lukoil is already feeling the first effects of American sanctions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky explained Putin's plan for Pokrovsk
Putin wants to prove to Trump that he won't lose the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?