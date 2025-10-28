Zelenskyy announced the beginning of the heating season
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy announced the beginning of the heating season

The heating season in Ukraine has already begun
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the heating season in Ukraine will begin on October 28. He announced this during a conversation with journalists.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry of Energy announced hourly outage schedules in several regions from 08:00 to 22:00 starting October 28, with updates available on regional energy company pages.
  • The situation highlights the importance of monitoring energy supply changes and supporting efforts to ensure a stable heating season amid external threats and disruptions.

The heating season in Ukraine has already begun

Heating of social institutions in some communities has already begun, but officially heating should start on the 28th.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state added that restoration work on critical infrastructure facilities damaged by the enemy during air attacks is ongoing.

What is important to understand is that on October 23, the government of Ukraine decided to allocate UAH 8.4 billion from the state budget reserve fund for the stable passage of the 2025/2026 heating season.

Today, the Russian army carried out attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Chernihiv and Donetsk regions. Energy workers are working to restore power supply.

In light of recent events, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that on October 28, hourly outage schedules will be in effect in several regions of Ukraine from 08:00 to 22:00.

The current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Find out about changes in energy supply on the pages of your region's regional energy company, the department said in a statement.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralizes 26 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Work Report for October 27-28
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia struck in Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions — there are dead and wounded
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany warns of crucial winter for Ukraine
Germany seeks even stronger support for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?