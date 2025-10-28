Zelenskyy announced the beginning of the heating season

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the heating season in Ukraine will begin on October 28. He announced this during a conversation with journalists.

The heating season in Ukraine has already begun

Heating of social institutions in some communities has already begun, but officially heating should start on the 28th. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state added that restoration work on critical infrastructure facilities damaged by the enemy during air attacks is ongoing.

What is important to understand is that on October 23, the government of Ukraine decided to allocate UAH 8.4 billion from the state budget reserve fund for the stable passage of the 2025/2026 heating season.

Today, the Russian army carried out attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Chernihiv and Donetsk regions. Energy workers are working to restore power supply.

In light of recent events, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that on October 28, hourly outage schedules will be in effect in several regions of Ukraine from 08:00 to 22:00.