According to media reports, the European Commission is currently actively developing a two-stage model for EU accession, which would allow Ukraine to join the bloc much more quickly. However, this initiative has already met with fierce resistance within the European Union.

New initiative on Ukraine comes under fire

The plan, which is still being developed, would give Ukraine a chance to become a member of the bloc much sooner than it had expected.

Despite this, there are significant nuances that you will have to put up with.

First of all, it is about the fact that Kyiv will not receive full powers when making decisions.

For example, Ukraine will initially not have the usual voting rights at leaders' summits and ministerial meetings.

In doing so, Kyiv will gain phased access to parts of the bloc's single market, its agricultural subsidies, and domestic development financing after reaching certain milestones after joining the EU.

Some EU members have already begun to sound the alarm, as such a mechanism would de facto and legally change the accession rules adopted back in 1993.

In their opinion, the implementation of this plan would have an extremely negative impact on the future stability of the bloc, reduce the value of membership, and outrage other candidate countries.