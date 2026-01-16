"This is Putin's trap." The EU is panicking over the new plan for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"This is Putin's trap." The EU is panicking over the new plan for Ukraine

New initiative on Ukraine comes under fire
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

According to media reports, the European Commission is currently actively developing a two-stage model for EU accession, which would allow Ukraine to join the bloc much more quickly. However, this initiative has already met with fierce resistance within the European Union.

Points of attention

  • The implementation of this plan could impact the EU's stability, diminish the value of membership, and create unease among other candidate countries.
  • The initiative is viewed by some as playing into the hands of Putin and Trump, raising concerns about falling into a trap.

New initiative on Ukraine comes under fire

The plan, which is still being developed, would give Ukraine a chance to become a member of the bloc much sooner than it had expected.

Despite this, there are significant nuances that you will have to put up with.

First of all, it is about the fact that Kyiv will not receive full powers when making decisions.

For example, Ukraine will initially not have the usual voting rights at leaders' summits and ministerial meetings.

In doing so, Kyiv will gain phased access to parts of the bloc's single market, its agricultural subsidies, and domestic development financing after reaching certain milestones after joining the EU.

Some EU members have already begun to sound the alarm, as such a mechanism would de facto and legally change the accession rules adopted back in 1993.

In their opinion, the implementation of this plan would have an extremely negative impact on the future stability of the bloc, reduce the value of membership, and outrage other candidate countries.

This is a trap of Putin and Trump — and we are falling into it,” one of the European diplomats complained to the media.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia is angry over the Red Cross's statement on Ukraine and Russia
The Red Cross is in scandal again
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. The US named an important condition
Graham sounded an important warning
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Congress demands new sanctions from Trump against Russia's "shadow fleet"
Congress urges Trump to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?