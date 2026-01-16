According to media reports, the European Commission is currently actively developing a two-stage model for EU accession, which would allow Ukraine to join the bloc much more quickly. However, this initiative has already met with fierce resistance within the European Union.
Points of attention
- The implementation of this plan could impact the EU's stability, diminish the value of membership, and create unease among other candidate countries.
- The initiative is viewed by some as playing into the hands of Putin and Trump, raising concerns about falling into a trap.
New initiative on Ukraine comes under fire
The plan, which is still being developed, would give Ukraine a chance to become a member of the bloc much sooner than it had expected.
Despite this, there are significant nuances that you will have to put up with.
First of all, it is about the fact that Kyiv will not receive full powers when making decisions.
For example, Ukraine will initially not have the usual voting rights at leaders' summits and ministerial meetings.
Some EU members have already begun to sound the alarm, as such a mechanism would de facto and legally change the accession rules adopted back in 1993.
In their opinion, the implementation of this plan would have an extremely negative impact on the future stability of the bloc, reduce the value of membership, and outrage other candidate countries.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-