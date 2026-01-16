Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna does not hide his indignation and fury after the publication of a statement by the International Committee of the Red Cross condemning the strikes "in Ukraine and Russia."

The Red Cross is in scandal again

What is important to understand is that in its new official statement, the Red Cross unexpectedly condemned "recent attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia."

Moreover, when mentioning the affected cities, the mission mentioned Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, and the Russian city of Belgorod.

The Estonian Foreign Minister immediately reacted to this cynical statement by the Red Cross.

He once again drew attention to the fact that the aggressor and the victim cannot be compared, and the victim cannot be blamed for the consequences of war.

As Margus Tsahkna noted, Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are a war crime under international humanitarian law.

Moreover, he added that these daily airstrikes have a specific, cynical purpose — to intimidate the civilian population and cause them suffering.

"Ukraine did not start the war; it is defending itself and is paying a huge price for it," the Estonian diplomat emphasized. Share

It is worth noting that the day before, the Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine, demanding explanations after scandalous statements.