Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,370 Russian invaders
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,370 Russian invaders

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,370 Russian invaders
Читати українською

During January 15, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, two UAV control points, and another important facility of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The updates on the conflict emphasize the determination of Ukrainian forces to defend their territory and protect their people.
  • Losses of the Russian army from personnel to artillery systems show the effectiveness of Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery in countering the enemy.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 16, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/16/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,224,460 (+1,370) people

  • tanks — 11,563 (+6) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,908 (+4) units.

  • artillery systems — 36,230 (+48) units.

  • MLRS — 1,614 (+3) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 107,884 (+527) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,486 (+180) units.

  • special equipment — 4,044 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 97 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 3 missiles and dropped 234 guided bombs.

In addition, 6,968 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,338 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 57 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron revealed the size of the future French mission in Ukraine
What will be France's participation in security guarantees?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin made a catastrophic mistake in relations with Trump
Putin made a catastrophic mistake in relations with Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. What is known about the new G7 plan
G7 wants to reach an agreement with Trump on Ukraine's defense

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?