Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,370 Russian invaders

During January 15, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, two UAV control points, and another important facility of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The updates on the conflict emphasize the determination of Ukrainian forces to defend their territory and protect their people.
- Losses of the Russian army from personnel to artillery systems show the effectiveness of Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery in countering the enemy.
Losses of the Russian army as of January 16, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/16/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,224,460 (+1,370) people
tanks — 11,563 (+6) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,908 (+4) units.
artillery systems — 36,230 (+48) units.
MLRS — 1,614 (+3) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 107,884 (+527) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,486 (+180) units.
special equipment — 4,044 (+2) units.
In addition, 6,968 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,338 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 57 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
