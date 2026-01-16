Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,370 Russian invaders

During January 15, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, two UAV control points, and another important facility of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 16, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/16/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,224,460 (+1,370) people

tanks — 11,563 (+6) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,908 (+4) units.

artillery systems — 36,230 (+48) units.

MLRS — 1,614 (+3) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 107,884 (+527) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,486 (+180) units.

special equipment — 4,044 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 97 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 3 missiles and dropped 234 guided bombs. Share

In addition, 6,968 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,338 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 57 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.