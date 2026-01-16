Watch: Ukrainian drone neutralizes Shahed jet with missile

Ukrainian defenders were able to successfully destroy a Shahed jet, which the Russian invaders had equipped with a P-60 air-to-air missile. This successful attack was carried out with the help of a STING interceptor drone.
Points of attention
- The interception by the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment thwarted the enemy's attempt to use drones as universal platforms for various tasks.
- This event marks the third confirmed incident of the Russian army employing a drone with an R-60 missile, emphasizing the escalating use of UAVs in combat scenarios.
The STING drone once again confirmed its effectiveness
What is important to understand is that STING is an anti-aircraft interceptor drone, a Ukrainian-developed unmanned aerial vehicle designed to intercept Iranian kamikaze drones, such as the Shahed-136.
The developer of Sting is the Ukrainian group “Wild Hornets” — it was they who showed the footage of the destruction of the Russian drone.
As it turned out, the Russian target was successfully intercepted by soldiers of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment of the Ground Forces.
It is worth noting that the Ukrainian drone hit the tail part of the missile that the enemy had attached to the Shahed.
According to experts, this is where the turbogenerator, gas generator, and PRD-259 main engine are located in the R-60:
In addition, it is noted that this is the third confirmed episode of the Russian army using a drone with an R-60 missile.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-