Watch: Ukrainian drone neutralizes Shahed jet with missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian drone neutralizes Shahed jet with missile

The STING drone once again confirmed its effectiveness
Читати українською
Source:  Militarniy

Ukrainian defenders were able to successfully destroy a Shahed jet, which the Russian invaders had equipped with a P-60 air-to-air missile. This successful attack was carried out with the help of a STING interceptor drone.

Points of attention

  • The interception by the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment thwarted the enemy's attempt to use drones as universal platforms for various tasks.
  • This event marks the third confirmed incident of the Russian army employing a drone with an R-60 missile, emphasizing the escalating use of UAVs in combat scenarios.

The STING drone once again confirmed its effectiveness

What is important to understand is that STING is an anti-aircraft interceptor drone, a Ukrainian-developed unmanned aerial vehicle designed to intercept Iranian kamikaze drones, such as the Shahed-136.

The developer of Sting is the Ukrainian group “Wild Hornets” — it was they who showed the footage of the destruction of the Russian drone.

As it turned out, the Russian target was successfully intercepted by soldiers of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment of the Ground Forces.

The enemy is increasingly using UAVs as a universal platform for various tasks. However, the fighters of the 1020th ZRAP prevented this by practicing with the STING interceptor, the report says.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian drone hit the tail part of the missile that the enemy had attached to the Shahed.

According to experts, this is where the turbogenerator, gas generator, and PRD-259 main engine are located in the R-60:

The hit could have caused the solid fuel to detonate, or at least disabled the R-60.

In addition, it is noted that this is the third confirmed episode of the Russian army using a drone with an R-60 missile.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,370 Russian invaders
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,370 Russian invaders
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 53 targets during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe split over resuming dialogue with Putin
Britain rejected the idea of France and Italy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?