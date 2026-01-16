Watch: Ukrainian drone neutralizes Shahed jet with missile

Ukrainian defenders were able to successfully destroy a Shahed jet, which the Russian invaders had equipped with a P-60 air-to-air missile. This successful attack was carried out with the help of a STING interceptor drone.

The STING drone once again confirmed its effectiveness

What is important to understand is that STING is an anti-aircraft interceptor drone, a Ukrainian-developed unmanned aerial vehicle designed to intercept Iranian kamikaze drones, such as the Shahed-136.

The developer of Sting is the Ukrainian group “Wild Hornets” — it was they who showed the footage of the destruction of the Russian drone.

As it turned out, the Russian target was successfully intercepted by soldiers of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment of the Ground Forces.

The enemy is increasingly using UAVs as a universal platform for various tasks. However, the fighters of the 1020th ZRAP prevented this by practicing with the STING interceptor, the report says.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian drone hit the tail part of the missile that the enemy had attached to the Shahed.

According to experts, this is where the turbogenerator, gas generator, and PRD-259 main engine are located in the R-60:

The hit could have caused the solid fuel to detonate, or at least disabled the R-60.

In addition, it is noted that this is the third confirmed episode of the Russian army using a drone with an R-60 missile.