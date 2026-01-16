Recently, the leaders of France and Italy called on Ukraine's European allies to resume dialogue with dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war. However, the United Kingdom opposed the initiative.
Points of attention
- The UK stresses the importance of supporting Ukraine and its allies in developing peace plans amidst the ongoing conflict.
- The debate highlights the diverging viewpoints within Europe regarding the approach to resolving the conflict with Russia, underscoring the complexities of international diplomacy.
Britain rejected the idea of France and Italy
The head of British diplomacy, Yvette Cooper, announced the disagreement of official London with this proposal.
According to her, the UK wants to see evidence that the Russian dictator truly wants peace, but there is none yet.
Cooper also drew attention to the fact that the center of diplomacy is currently in Ukraine and its closest allies.
Against this background, the diplomat once again called on the international community to increase pressure on the Kremlin.
According to Cooper, this should be done with the help of sanctions against the Russian Federation and military support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
