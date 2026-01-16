Recently, the leaders of France and Italy called on Ukraine's European allies to resume dialogue with dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war. However, the United Kingdom opposed the initiative.

Britain rejected the idea of France and Italy

The head of British diplomacy, Yvette Cooper, announced the disagreement of official London with this proposal.

According to her, the UK wants to see evidence that the Russian dictator truly wants peace, but there is none yet.

Cooper also drew attention to the fact that the center of diplomacy is currently in Ukraine and its closest allies.

We see tremendous commitment to the work that Ukraine is doing, with the support of the US and Europe, to develop plans for peace, including security guarantees. But so far I see no evidence that Putin is ready to sit down at the negotiating table or have discussions. Yvette Cooper Foreign Secretary of Great Britain

Against this background, the diplomat once again called on the international community to increase pressure on the Kremlin.