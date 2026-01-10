Medvedev cynically threatens European countries with "Oreshnik"

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and former President Dmitry Medvedev published a video with an Oreshnik ballistic missile, threatening European countries that are ready to deploy their troops in Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached.

Medvedev threatens European countries with Oreshnik missile

Medvedev reiterated Russia's long-standing position that it would not accept troops from any NATO country on the territory of Ukraine.

The European idiots in power still want war in Europe. It has been repeated a thousand times: Russia will not accept any European or NATO troops in Ukraine, but no, Macron (President Macron — ed.) continues to spread this pathetic nonsense. Well, then, come on. That's what you get. Share

He illustrated his threat with a video from a surveillance camera that recorded the arrival of the Oreshnik missile in the Lviv region.

Previously, Britain and France pledged in a declaration dated January 6 to deploy troops in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.