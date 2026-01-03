Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev cynically reacted to the US military operation in Venezuela, calling on Trump to also "bomb the military bases" of Ukraine.

Medvedev, amid US military operation in Venezuela, called on Trump to “attack Bankova”

Medvedev falsely called the situation in Venezuela “an excellent example of US peacekeeping.”

A harsh military operation in an independent country that posed no threat to the United States. The capture by special forces of a legally elected president and his wife. Of course, all this is strictly within the framework of international law and national legislation, with the approval of Congress. Share

Medvedev also didn't miss the opportunity to attack Ukraine. He said it would be nice if the US "attacked Ukrainian military bases."

The operation in Caracas became the best proof of the fact that any state needs to strengthen its Armed Forces as much as possible, not allowing various rich braggarts to easily change the constitutional order in search of oil or something else.

The former Russian president also emphasized that the country's maximum protection against attack is supposedly the presence of nuclear weapons.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US strikes on Venezuela. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that this "causes deep concern and condemnation."