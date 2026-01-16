Air defense neutralized 53 targets during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 53 targets during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 15-16, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 76 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • With 19 strike UAVs hitting 9 locations, ongoing vigilance and adherence to safety measures are crucial to ensure the protection of citizens against further attacks.
  • As the conflict continues, it is essential for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians to stay alert and united in the defense of their skies and territories.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

A new Russian air attack began at 6:00 PM on January 15.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk.

What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 53 enemy UAVs.

19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron revealed the size of the future French mission in Ukraine
What will be France's participation in security guarantees?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin made a catastrophic mistake in relations with Trump
Putin made a catastrophic mistake in relations with Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,370 Russian invaders
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,370 Russian invaders

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?