Air defense neutralized 53 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 15-16, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 76 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.
Points of attention
- With 19 strike UAVs hitting 9 locations, ongoing vigilance and adherence to safety measures are crucial to ensure the protection of citizens against further attacks.
- As the conflict continues, it is essential for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians to stay alert and united in the defense of their skies and territories.
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
A new Russian air attack began at 6:00 PM on January 15.
This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk.
What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-