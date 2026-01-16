Air defense neutralized 53 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 15-16, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 76 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

A new Russian air attack began at 6:00 PM on January 15.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk.

What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 53 enemy UAVs. Share

19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!