Absolutely any agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine from the US will have to be approved by Congress, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has publicly warned.
- Challenges persist in reaching agreements that make new potential Russian invasions of Ukraine impossible.
- Concerns remain about the presence of Russian soldiers in Ukraine and the resolution of the conflict without rewarding aggression.
Graham sounded an important warning
According to the American senator, he greatly respects the hard work of President Donald Trump and his administration, because they are doing everything possible to "end the bloodshed in Ukraine fairly and justly."
He also explained: the key goal remains unchanged — to reach an agreement that will make new potential Russian invasions of Ukraine impossible.
Against this background, Graham once again decided to remind us that former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden were unable to do this.
