Security guarantees for Ukraine. The US named an important condition

Absolutely any agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine from the US will have to be approved by Congress, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has publicly warned.

Graham sounded an important warning

According to the American senator, he greatly respects the hard work of President Donald Trump and his administration, because they are doing everything possible to "end the bloodshed in Ukraine fairly and justly."

I remind you that any security agreement that is part of ending the bloodshed in Ukraine must be submitted to Congress. Lindsey Graham American Republican Senator

He also explained: the key goal remains unchanged — to reach an agreement that will make new potential Russian invasions of Ukraine impossible.

Against this background, Graham once again decided to remind us that former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden were unable to do this.