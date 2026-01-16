Congress demands new sanctions from Trump against Russia's "shadow fleet"
Congress demands new sanctions from Trump against Russia's "shadow fleet"

Congress urges Trump to increase sanctions pressure on Russia
Source:  online.ua

American congressmen, who also represent the Committee on Security and Cooperation in Europe, are actively pushing US President Donald Trump's team to expand sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet."

Points of attention

  • The letter signed by congressmen emphasizes the importance of holding Russia accountable and acting in concert with allies to ensure Putin faces consequences.
  • The push for new sanctions highlights the determination of American lawmakers to punish Putin for his continued aggression and send a strong message of solidarity with Ukraine.

Congress urges Trump to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

As it turned out, congressmen sent a special letter to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant and State Department Secretary Marco Rubio on this issue.

The following signed it:

  • Republican Senator Roger Wicker,

  • Republican Representative Joe Wilson,

  • Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse;

  • Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen.

They drew the attention of Donald Trump's team to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is continuing an illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and does not want to stop it.

That is why they are demanding the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet".

As an argument, the congressmen cited the fact that official Brussels recently expanded its sanctions to include another hundred vessels linked to Russia, as well as organizations involved in this vast illegal network.

"We hope that under your leadership, the United States will follow this path, acting in concert with our allies and ensuring that Russia can no longer escape responsibility," the letter's authors emphasized.

