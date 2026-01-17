Ukraine and Russia agree to local ceasefire
Source:  IAEA

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a local ceasefire that will allow repairs to be carried out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

  • This temporary ceasefire marks the fourth achieved by the IAEA and highlights the organization's vital role in maintaining nuclear safety amid the ongoing conflict.
  • Previously, the IAEA team raised concerns about military threats to all five nuclear facilities in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding these critical sites.

Ceasefire on one of the front lines — what is known

As Rafael Grossi noted, ensuring a local cessation of hostilities by the parties will make it possible to begin repairs to the last backup power transmission line at the Zaporizhia NPP.

In addition, it is noted that Ukrainian specialists will begin repair work on the 330 kV line in the coming days.

The IAEA draws attention to the fact that it was damaged and disabled as a result of hostilities.

As a result, the power lines of Europe's largest nuclear power plant now depend on the only operating 750 kV main transmission line.

"The IAEA continues to work closely with both parties to ensure nuclear safety at the Zheleznodorozhny NPP and prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict. This temporary ceasefire, the fourth we have achieved, demonstrates the indispensable role we continue to play," Rafael Grossi stressed.

By the way, last week the IAEA team reported a military threat to all five nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

