Zelenskyy convened an emergency energy selector

Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The energy situation requires quick solutions
On January 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had held a special energy selector. The President heard reports on the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes and the implementation of decisions that were supposed to improve the situation in cities and communities. In addition, Zelensky gave officials new important tasks.

Points of attention

  • Despite efforts, challenges remain in regions like Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia, requiring coordinated efforts from central authorities and utility services.
  • President Zelenskyy promises solutions while instructing specific actions to address the urgent energy needs of affected regions.

First of all, the head of state expressed gratitude to all repair teams, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, every energy company, and all utility services involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that there is a lot of work to be done in virtually every region of Ukraine.

However, the most difficult situation remains in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, as well as Zaporizhia.

He instructed to separately investigate in Kyiv those houses that are still without heating. Unfortunately, there are differences in reports from the city and government levels even regarding the number of such houses. The Ministry of Energy, all central authorities should do their utmost to help people.

President of Ukraine

In addition, the Ukrainian leader demands that his team do everything possible to quickly increase electricity imports, as well as attract additional equipment from allies.

According to Zelensky, increasing imports should happen urgently.

There are separate instructions for the Minister of Defense of Ukraine regarding the work of the Air Force and sky protection. There will be solutions, the President promised

